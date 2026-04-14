Pakistan: Family of killed Christian youth demands justice and protection of minorities

Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) Family of Christian youth, who was shot dead at a local market in his village in Pakistan's Punjab province, has demanded a speedy and fair investigation into the incident. Daud Masih (16) was shot dead at a local market in his village, Bhikhi, on April 8, a report detailed.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ghulam Ullah has said that police have arrested Muhammad Junaid as the prime suspect in the killing of Daud Masih. Although victim's family expressed a sense of relief, however, they said that their pursuit of justice had just started, Union of Catholic Asian (UCA) News reported.

According to the family, Masih had reportedly confronted Junaid over his "inappropriate and predatory" behaviour towards children in the village, which resulted in the heated exchange between the two.

In order to resolve the matter, Masih's mother met the mother of the suspect, however, the meeting ended in a heated exchange. Later that same day, Junaid shot Masih in the market, according to the family.

Speaking to UCA News, the victim’s brother, Rauf Masih, said, "I urge the authorities to ensure a speedy and fair investigation. We demand justice and the protection of vulnerable segments of society, especially Christians."

The victim's uncle, Ishfaq Masih, said his teenage nephew was snatched away only because he had the heart to protect others. He said, "We don't want empty promises; we demand the maximum punishment for this cruelty."

Human rights activists have condemned the killing of Christian youth. Munaza Younas, a prominent minority rights defender, said that Daud Masih was killed only because he stood up to protect children from possible harm, terming the incident an "an assault on the moral fabric" of the society. UCA News reported that she has urged the authorities to ensure the family receives justice without delay or intimidation.

On April 10, a leading minority rights organisation condemned the custodial killing of a Christian man hours after Pakistani police arrested him on what it described as "fabricated" kidnapping charges.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), police claimed that 42-year-old Iftikhar Masih, father of four children and a gardener at the University of Lahore, died by suicide inside the jail.

However, his family rejected the account, alleging that Masih was tortured to death while in custody.

Citing Iftikhar’s brother, Riyasat Masih, the rights body stated that Mohsin Shah, an officer at the Kahna post of the Industrial Area Police Station in Punjab province, made a “vile” demand of 200,000 Pakistani rupees to “resolve” the case, despite there being no FIR or complaint.

"My brother was innocent, a man of unshakeable character,” the VOPM quoted Riyasat as saying.

After struggling to arrange the bribe, the family was told that Masih “committed suicide", allegedly found hanging from a scarf tied to a ceiling fan.

The rights body stated that Riyasat, upon seeing the body, found bruises, scars, and marks of merciless beatings. “There were wounds everywhere,” he stated rejecting the suicide claim.

“No post-mortem report, no justice, just stonewalling from those who murdered him in custody. No girl came forward, no evidence surfaced. It was a trap, a fabricated lie to bleed the family dry. Iftikhar, 42, a provider for his four children, was reduced to a pawn in their corrupt game,” the VOPM stated.

“Rage erupted like a storm. Over 300 Christians, hearts ablaze with shared pain, blockaded the station. They halted an ambulance, their cries echoing Iftikhar’s innocence — forcing the world to listen. Provincial lawmaker Falbous Christopher stormed in, demanding accountability," it added.

--IANS

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