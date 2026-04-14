Sameer Anjaan says 'AI can create music, but it cannot create emotion'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Celebrated Lyricist Sameer Anjaan has launched his own music label ‘Aumora Music’, as a ‘home for artists who have something real to say’.

It will provide a platform to artists who wish to express themselves through music.

The lyricist revealed that they will be focusing on building music that lasts and not just follow the trend.

Sameer further pointed out that Indian music has a lot of volume, but lacks depth.

Talking about his new venture, Sameer shared, “I have written over 4,000 songs. I have seen what lasts and what is forgotten the morning after release. Aumora Music is not about adding to that number. It is about building a home for artists who have something real to say, a place where music is made to last, not just to trend."

"Indian music has enough volume. What it needs is depth. This is the label I have been waiting to build," he went on to add.

During the event, Sameer further talked about the growing impact of AI in the music industry.

He said that while AI is capable of creating music, it cannot convey the same emotions as those created by the music composers and singers.

Speaking about the growing influence of technology in the music industry, Sameer added, “AI can create music, but it cannot create emotion. It is the experiences of a person’s life that shape emotion, and that same emotion is reflected in art.”

The label’s roadmap from 2026 to 2032 is focused on three key areas: music publishing and licensing, live performances, and artist development.

By 2028, they intend to release more than 500 original tracks, along with touring eight metro cities, and hosting diaspora concerts in the UAE, the UK, and North America.

During his career spanning 4 decades, Sameer is credited with writing over 4,000 songs for over 640 Hindi films.

--IANS

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