April 14, 2026 9:12 PM हिंदी

Sameer Anjaan says 'AI can create music, but it cannot create emotion'

Sameer Anjaan says 'AI can create music, but it cannot create emotion'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Celebrated Lyricist Sameer Anjaan has launched his own music label ‘Aumora Music’, as a ‘home for artists who have something real to say’.

It will provide a platform to artists who wish to express themselves through music.

The lyricist revealed that they will be focusing on building music that lasts and not just follow the trend.

Sameer further pointed out that Indian music has a lot of volume, but lacks depth.

Talking about his new venture, Sameer shared, “I have written over 4,000 songs. I have seen what lasts and what is forgotten the morning after release. Aumora Music is not about adding to that number. It is about building a home for artists who have something real to say, a place where music is made to last, not just to trend."

"Indian music has enough volume. What it needs is depth. This is the label I have been waiting to build," he went on to add.

During the event, Sameer further talked about the growing impact of AI in the music industry.

He said that while AI is capable of creating music, it cannot convey the same emotions as those created by the music composers and singers.

Speaking about the growing influence of technology in the music industry, Sameer added, “AI can create music, but it cannot create emotion. It is the experiences of a person’s life that shape emotion, and that same emotion is reflected in art.”

The label’s roadmap from 2026 to 2032 is focused on three key areas: music publishing and licensing, live performances, and artist development.

By 2028, they intend to release more than 500 original tracks, along with touring eight metro cities, and hosting diaspora concerts in the UAE, the UK, and North America.

During his career spanning 4 decades, Sameer is credited with writing over 4,000 songs for over 640 Hindi films.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as Chennai Super Kings aim to maintain winning momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as CSK aim to maintain winning momentum

Adani Energy rolls out 1,000 MW power link to boost Mumbai's clean energy supply

Adani Energy rolls out 1,000 MW power link to boost Mumbai's clean energy supply

Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders players wear black armband to pay tribute to late C.D Gopinath, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: CSK, KKR players wear black armband to pay tribute to late C.D Gopinath

Pakistan: Sisters once again denied meeting with former PM Imran Khan at Adiala jail

Pakistan: Sisters once again denied meeting with former PM Imran Khan at Adiala jail

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​ (Photo: IANS)

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​

Pakistan: Family of killed Christian youth demands justice and protection of minorities (File image)

Pakistan: Family of killed Christian youth demands justice and protection of minorities

Two Pak-flagged oil tankers turned back from Strait of Hormuz: Report (Representational/File image)

Two Pak-flagged oil tankers turned back from Strait of Hormuz: Report

TCS Nashik harassment case is isolated, no systemic issue in IT sector: Nasscom

TCS Nashik harassment case is isolated, no systemic issue in IT sector: Nasscom

In call with Trump, PM Modi stresses on keeping Strait of Hormuz 'open and secure' (File image)

In call with Trump, PM Modi stresses on keeping Strait of Hormuz 'open and secure'

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead