April 14, 2026 9:12 PM हिंदी

'Human touch': Sawai Madhopur SP allows cops leave on birthdays

'Human touch': Sawai Madhopur SP allows cops leave on birthdays

Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) In a thoughtful and humane step aimed at improving work-life balance in the police force, Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jyeshtha Maitreyi on Tuesday introduced a unique initiative that is drawing widespread appreciation.

Under the new directive, police personnel in Sawai Madhopur district can avail casual leave on their own birthdays as well as on the birthdays of their spouses, children, and parents.

The order ensures that such leave requests, when applied for these occasions, will be mandatorily approved.

Police service is often marked by long hours, high stress, and limited personal time.

As a result, many personnel miss out on important family moments, leading to emotional strain and a sense of disconnect.

Recognising this, SP Maitreyi's initiative seeks to bring a human touch to policing by allowing personnel to celebrate meaningful occasions with their families.

"At times, police officials miss spending quality times and emotional moments with their family members which at times bring in mental stress and depression. Now this new arrangement will boost motivation of police officials and will enable them to serve their duties with utmost dedication while being energetic and happy," the SP said.

The move is expected to significantly boost morale, enhance emotional well-being, and enable personnel to perform their duties with renewed energy and positivity.

Significantly, the benefit is not limited to senior police officers. It extends across the department from Constables to Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) and also includes Class IV employees working within the police department.

This inclusive approach ensures that police personnel at all levels can take advantage of the initiative.

The Sawai Madhopur Police's decision is being widely praised as a progressive step toward empathetic governance within law enforcement.

The initiative has sparked positive discussions both within the department and among the public, with many lauding it as a model for other districts to follow.

While some officials termed it 'politicking' as human touch, the others said that the model will go far and wide to make a positive impact in police machinery.

--IANS

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