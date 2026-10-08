October 08, 2026 7:51 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn, Viineet Kumar Siingh express grief over demise of Nana Patekar

Ajay Devgn, Viineet Kumar Siingh express grief over demise of Nana Patekar

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, and actor Viineet Kumar Siingh have shared their condolences over the demise of the acting legend Nana Patekar.

On Thursday, Ajay took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a still from their film ‘Apaharan’. He also penned a long note, as he lauded the late actor for his powerful presence.

He wrote, “Not many made us happy, sad and feel anger quite the way Nana did. His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable, and his absence will now be deeply felt. Rest well, Nana. Om Shanti”.

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa. The actor suffered cardiac arrest. The actor was taken to hospital where doctors attempted CPR and resuscitation for about 45 minutes. However, he was later declared dead on arrival.

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh has expressed his grief over the passing of Nana Patekar, remembering him not only as a great actor but as a deeply sensitive person who understood and gave voice to the emotions, pain and helplessness of the common man.

He took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of himself with the late actor. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about Nana Patekar’s impact on his craft and his life.

He wrote, “Not just a great artist but a common man's emotions, his stingy pain, his helplessness and speaking person gone... A very sensitive, courageous and great soul is gone. As soon as I opened my eyes, I received very sad news of Nana Patekar Sir's demise. Getting hard to believe. I'm shooting in the UK right now and thousands of miles away feeling a strange helplessness. I just had a chance to work on a movie with them a while ago. Missing the time spent with him, our talks, the many things he said again and again today”.

“It feels like it was yesterday. I grew up watching their work and working with them will always be so special to me. Their departure today has left a huge emptiness. May God give their families and millions of people who love them the strength to endure this suffering. @iamnanapatekar Nana Sir, you will always be missed. I offer my heartfelt condolences. Om Peace”, he added.

--IANS

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