Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi add ‘Dhamaal’ tadka to ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi are set to spice up the upcoming episode of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ with a generous amount of ‘Dhamaal’ style fun.

With Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi nowhere to be seen, the contestants will be in full celebration mode, with Arjun Bijlani joking that the culinary master has been exiled. But before the real dhamaal even begins, it's Bharti Singh who becomes the first casualty of the episode.

The boys trick their beloved host into taking a seat, tie her to a chair with rope, and seal the deal with tape across her mouth.

Then the doors open, and Dhamaal arrives as Ajay, Riteish, and Jaaved make their entry onto the kitchen and turning it instantly into a full-blown reunion.

Director Indra Kumar and Anjali Anand also step in, carrying a cutout of Arshad Warsi. Chef Harpal's cutout is promptly placed right beside Arshad's, the two absentees keeping each other company on the sidelines.

The artists waste no time flooding the guests with complaints about the chefs, with even a tape-bound Bharti somehow managing to join the grievance parade. Adding to the fun is the dish of the day, Kesar Rasgulla, with the laughter chefs challenged to shape them into the letter’s 'M' and 'O', a sweet tribute to the iconic Dhamaal universe.

Ajay is paired with Krushna and Kashmera, Riteish with Ankita and Vicky, Jaaved with Nia and Sudesh, Anjali with Abhishek and Samarth, and Indra Kumar stepping in as Bharti's partner.

Of all the combinations, it's Ajay and Krushna that deliver the most historic moment of the season, Ajay running such a tight ship that Krushna, for the first time in three seasons, actually and sincerely working in the kitchen.

The fun doesn't stop there as Krushna demands a dance performance, with Nia, Kashmera, Tejasswi, and Ankita taking the floor and Jaaved presiding as judge, followed by Riteish and Ankita setting the stage on fire together.

The show airs on COLORS.

--IANS

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