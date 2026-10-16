Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Saajan Saajan’ outfit blended corsetry with Indian craftsmanship

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The outfit worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song ‘Saajan Saajan’ from the 2003 film ‘Dil Ka Rishta’ was a blend of sensuality, glamour and Indian craftsmanship, with its corset-style blouse, leopard-print skirt, intricate zardozi work, and trousers underneath, says designer Neeta Lulla.

The costume designer took to Instagram as she recalled the creation and said the ensemble was conceived for the song. It featured a contemporary silhouette that continues to feel relevant even today.

In a video shared on Instagram, Neeta said: “So this one is for the DM that I received about Dil Ka Rishta, stating that that was every girl's dream outfit... I designed this outfit for a song. The intention was to create something sensual and glamorous.”

She added: “This outfit had to be rooted in Indian craft. The blouse was almost like a corset and the skirt was slim with trousers underneath. Yes, trousers with a slit. Then the 90s trend was leopard print and I was doing a lot of leopard print with zardozi work or turquoise tones. This was the first time it was translated onto screen by Aishwarya Rai.”

“Red and black leopard print with zardozi work on the skirt. What we might call a fusion lehenga or a contemporary silhouette today was already a part of thinking then. I was using and thinking these quotes for Indian dressing, changing the proportions and constructions to create a newness in silhouette,” said Neeta.

The designer said Aishwarya’s ‘Dil Ka Rishta’ look remains relevant, with its corsetry, draping and statement jewellery complementing the outfit.

“When I look at it today, what interests me is how relevant the language still feels. We were seeing corsetry again, we are seeing bustiers, we are seeing draping and even the jewelry at that point in time I convinced myself had to be an extension of the garment.”

“So the corset was held with a neck piece and instead of using a bask on the skirt, I had used a belt with a lot of trinkets and stonework on it which moved with Aishwarya and gave it the movement, the style and the statement that I was looking at.”

Designed for cinema, the ensemble was crafted to move seamlessly with the actress as she danced and performed, making it a memorable fashion statement.

“This became a turning point as a trick and even today the styling belongs to its cinematic moment and the design vocabulary that has to come back in fashion and is always cyclical and because this was created for cinema it couldn't only look beautiful in a still or vision, it had to move, it had to work while dancing, turning and performing and that is what made the look interesting for me and even today.”

Dil Ka Rishta released in 2003. The romance film was directed by Naresh Malhotra. The film also stars Raakhee, Arjun Rampal, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Isha Koppikar, Paresh Rawal, and Tiku Talsania. The film follows Jai, a multimillionaire, who is secretly in love with Tia, whose husband he kills unintentionally while driving.

--IANS

dc/