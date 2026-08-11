Air India Phuket-Delhi turbulence incident: Pilot tests positive in confirmatory drug test

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The pilot-in-command of an Air India flight that experienced a sudden loss of altitude of around 300 feet on its way from Phuket to Delhi last week reportedly tested positive for a narcotic substance in a confirmatory drug test on Tuesday.

The Air India A320, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, encountered severe turbulence during the flight, following which it abruptly lost around 300 feet in altitude.

The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. Several passengers and cabin crew members were injured in the incident.

Following the occurrence, the pilot-in-command underwent a confirmatory drug test after an initial post-flight psychoactive substance screening returned a non-negative result requiring further analysis, according to an NDTV Profit report.

The development comes amid the ongoing investigation into the incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had earlier taken the flight crew off the roster pending the outcome of its investigation.

However, aviation industry representatives have cautioned against drawing conclusions solely from an initial non-negative drug screening result.

Captain Sam Thomas, President of the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPAI), said the pilots' body has repeatedly sensitised its members about the possibility of commonly used medicines and dietary supplements affecting the results of post-flight drug screening.

Captain C.S. Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots, said that the airline has not officially released the results of the doping test and that he would not comment on reports claiming that the pilot had tested positive until there was an official confirmation.

"Currently, the doping test results are not out officially by the airline, so we will wait for the official confirmation. I won’t comment that the test is positive," he said.

Randhawa said that if the test is found positive, cancellation of the pilot’s licence could be among the repercussions, apart from penalties and other consequences that could affect the pilot’s future.

--IANS

pk/vd