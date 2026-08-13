Bangladesh should consider vetting Pakistan-assembled MG vehicles on safety, quality parameters: Report

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Bangladesh should treat the proposed import of Pakistan‑assembled MG vehicles as a commercial opportunity rather than a diplomatic favour and subject the cars to rigorous safety, emissions and after‑sales checks, a new report has said.

The report from Bangladesh-based Daily Sun -- citing experts -- said MG JW Automobile Pakistan and its Bangladeshi partner signed a memorandum of understanding to export about 100 vehicles this year, rising to 5,800 units over four years.

The deal has been presented as a sign of warming economic ties between the neighbouring countries and a boost for Pakistan’s plummeting auto industry.

"Bangladesh should welcome competition in the automobile market. But it should also shop around," the report said.

The report urged Bangladesh to compare offers from multiple countries — including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia — on a level playing field, with the final decision driven by price, safety, quality, technology, reliability etc.

"The winner should be determined by the market—not by diplomacy," the Bangladesh-based publication said.

The proposed imports could also establish if Bangladesh can use international competition to deliver better value to automobile consumers.

The report mentioned a 2025 parliamentary discussion in which Pakistani manufacturers and assemblers were said to have complied with only 18 of 200 internationally recognised vehicle safety standards.

"Nevertheless, it demonstrates why Bangladesh should examine compliance model by model rather than accept general assurances about vehicle quality," it said.

"Do the specific vehicles being offered to Bangladesh meet Bangladesh's and global safety, emissions and technical requirements, and can that compliance be independently demonstrated?" the report questioned.

The World Health Organization found that Pakistan’s road-traffic mortality rate stood at 11.9 deaths per 1 lakh people in 2021.

Road deaths, however, reflect multiple factors, including driving behaviour, road conditions, enforcement and vehicle condition, but it calls for rigorous inspection of vehicle safety and mechanical standards.

—IANS

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