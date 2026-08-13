NDA, Opposition exchange war of words over 'disruptions' during Parliament's Monsoon session

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition members blamed each other on the last day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session on Thursday, over the "disruptions" during the course of the session.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament witnessed a deadlock between the Centre and the Opposition, with the latter repeatedly demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in the House and seeking a statement from him on the police action against students who participated in the July 20 protest march.

Even as Home Minister Shah said on Wednesday that he was "ready to answer everything", Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition was not interested in the Home Minister's "imagination or lectures" and added that the young generation wants to know who gave orders to "shoot" at them.

According to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, LoP Gandhi's "highly irresponsible behaviour" was the reason due to which productive work could not take place, aside from the Bills that were eventually passed.

"It was solely due to the ego of one individual (Rahul Gandhi) that the entire session was derailed; there was no other reason for it but sheer arrogance. They (Congress) make demands, and when those demands are accepted, they run away," he told IANS.

Pralhad Joshi accused Rahul Gandhi of wanting to run the Parliament in his own way.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel accused the Opposition of having a "negative approach".

"The entire country, 1.46 billion Indians, has witnessed the Opposition's attitude...They have no intention whatsoever of allowing the House to function. The entire Monsoon session was lost to sloganeering and disruptions," she told IANS.

Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar echoed, saying: "Our Opposition has become completely politically bankrupt and keeps changing its goalposts. Earlier, they were saying that they want a discussion (on the alleged police brutality against protesters during the July 20 Parliament march). When we agreed to it, the Opposition ran away from the discussion."

Minister of State S. P. Singh Baghel also blamed Rahul Gandhi, saying that those who talk about saving the Constitution, "have played the most irresponsible role in this Monsoon Session".

Telugu Desam Party MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti likened the Monsoon Session to rainfall, saying: "Just like rain and water, the session flowed in the same way. I did not see much benefit in it. It is true that we have passed 15 or more Bills, but how have the Bills been passed? There was on discussion on those."

First-time Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Satish Poonia expressed his disappointment with the Monsoon Session.

“I came here for the first time, and there was a sense of excitement that I would participate in Parliament, where laws are made. I thought we would listen to both the ruling party and the Opposition and learn a lot of things. But it was disappointing that the entire session was lost due to the policies of the Congress," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sanjay Yadav hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the Monsoon session of Parliament has been washed away because of the "sins of the BJP".

"After all that the BJP has done in the country, Parliament's Monsoon session has suffered due to that. If this situation continues, where will issues concerning farmers, students, and the corruption prevalent in the country be discussed?" he asked while speaking to IANS.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda accused the Union government of "completely running away" from its responsibilities.

"The government has neither demonstrated accountability nor accepted responsibility regarding the hardships, difficulties, and burning issues facing the people today -- be it inflation, record-breaking unemployment, the use of pellet guns against students, the NEET paper leak, the entire E20 fuel issue, etc. There has been absolutely no response from the government on any of these matters, which are of vital concern to the public," he told reporters outside the Parliament House.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for not raising the issue of alleged misappropriation of donations made at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, despite repeated submission of notices by the party.

"From the day the session started, from the all-party meeting on July 19 until today, we have submitted notices under every possible rule and through every possible Parliamentary procedure to raise the issue. Despite this, the government has not had the courage to discuss the issue of donation theft," he told IANS.

While holding the Union government accountable for "delay" in responding over the alleged police action during July 20 protest march, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Anil Desai said: "The ordinary people of India who pay their taxes and question the expenditure incurred here are right to raise these concerns."

--IANS

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