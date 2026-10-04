AIFF elections scheduled for December 20, Rajeev Sharma appointed electoral officer

Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will conduct its general elections on December 20, with former Haryana State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sharma appointed as the Electoral Officer to oversee the process.

The decision was taken during the federation’s Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) held in Kolkata on Sunday, with members of the AIFF Executive Committee, representatives of member associations and officials from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in attendance.

The tenure of the existing Executive Committee has also been extended until December 30, 2026, or until the newly elected committee takes charge, whichever comes first.

“The All India Football Federation (AIFF) conducted its Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) in Kolkata on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The meeting was attended by the members of the AIFF Executive Committee, representatives from the member associations, and officials from FIFA and AFC. The General Body resolved that the General Elections for the All India Football Federation will be conducted on December 20, 2026,” AIFF said in a statement.

"Rajeev Sharma, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana, has been appointed as the Electoral Officer to oversee the conduct of the elections. The General Body also resolved to extend the tenure of the current AIFF Executive Committee until December 30, 2026, or until the newly elected Executive Committee assumes office, whichever is earlier,” the statement added.

The upcoming polls will be the first AIFF elections since September 2022, when Kalyan Chaubey was elected president for a four-year term.

The election schedule comes at a significant period for Indian football, with the national team gaining exposure against some of the world’s leading football nations.

India recently faced five-time world champions Brazil in an international friendly at the Salt Lake stadium. Brazil secured a 4-0 victory, with Estevao, Casemiro, Gabriel Martinelli and Vinicius Junior finding the net in the contest.

The match was part of India’s recent run of high-profile international fixtures as the national side looks to test itself against stronger opposition. India had also played Panama in the build-up to the Brazil fixture, while Uruguay are scheduled to visit the country for another international friendly.

--IANS

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