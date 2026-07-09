AICWA seeks high-level probe after Rajesh Sharma falls critically ill during Prabhas' 'Fauji' shoot

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level investigation into the sudden deterioration of veteran actor Rajesh Sharma's health while shooting for actor Prabhas' upcoming film 'Fauji' at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

In a statement issued on Thursday, AICWA expressed deep concern over the actor's medical emergency and demanded for an ‘immediate, impartial and transparent investigation’ into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the association, Rajesh Sharma's health reportedly deteriorated severely during the shooting schedule, following which he travelled to Kolkata and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The latest medical update has further heightened concerns, with AICWA stating that the actor remains under close medical observation and is reportedly still not out of danger.

The association raised questions regarding the incident, which included why the actor was not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals if his condition had become critical during the shoot. It also questioned whether adequate emergency medical assistance was available on the set and whether all mandatory workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were being followed.

"The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country," the statement read.

The association further alleged that complete facts often do not reach the public whenever serious incidents occur on film sets, claiming that workers and technicians frequently hesitate to speak openly due to fear of losing their jobs or facing professional consequences.

AICWA has urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order a high-level investigation into the incident at the 'Fauji' shooting set at Ramoji Film City. It has sought an inquiry into the exact cause of Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and whether there was any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority.

The association further demanded for strict legal action be initiated against those found responsible, irrespective of the scale or budget of the production, if any lapse is established during the investigation.

AICWA has also urged the producer and production house to bear the complete cost of Rajesh Sharma's medical treatment and ensure he receives the best possible care until his full recovery.

"The life, health and dignity of every artist, technician and worker are far more valuable than any film production. No person should ever be forced to work in an unsafe environment. Workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical preparedness must become non-negotiable standards across the Indian film industry," the statement concluded.

For the uninitiated, Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised after suffering an insect bite on the sets of Prabhas' upcoming film, after which he started to develop a high grade fever followed by breathlessness and discomfort.

This information was initially given by actor Sudipa Chatterjee.

She also informed that actor is currently under observation at a hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal.

For the uninitiated, Rajesh Sharma is touted as one of the most versatile character actors in Indian cinema.

He has been a part of hits like 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Special 26', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Piku', 'Mardaani 2', 'Crew' amongst many others.

He is also an alumnus of The National School of Drama (NSD)

–IANS

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