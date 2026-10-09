AICWA condemns Tanushree Dutta’s ‘evil dead’ remark against late Nana Patekar after his demise

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned actress Tanushree Dutta’s ‘Evil Dead’ remark about late actor Nana Patekar following his demise on Thursday.

In a statement, the association described her comments as insensitive, objectionable and shameful, urging her to exercise restraint while speaking about the deceased.

In its statement, AICWA said, “AICWA strongly condemns Tanushree Dutta's "Evil Dead" remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar. The entire film industry and the whole country are in mourning at the passing of Nana Patekar, the Padma Shri awardee, the man who served the nation during the Kargil War, and the artist whose Naam Foundation stood by farmers' families in distress. We pay him our humble tributes and stand with his family in their hour of grief.”

It further read, “At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words "Evil Dead," is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it. To use such words for a person after his death goes against basic humanity.”

“Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone's passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue.”

It further read, “You said that today is your work day, that you are going to Lucknow for a big event, and that your whole day is planned. Do your work; nobody asked you. Whether your event is in Lucknow or London, whether you focus or not, nobody is interested. On a day when the country is mourning the loss of a stalwart, speaking about your own event and your own plans reflects a very small mindset. We pray for the peace of Nana Patekar's soul.

Er. Suresh Shyamlal GuptaPresident

AICWA."

For the uninitiated, in an exclusive interview with IANS, Tanushree Dutta spoke about Nana following his demise and made strong remarks against the veteran actor, calling him a ‘Shaitaan’.

In a video shared on social media on Thursday, she referred to him as “Evil Dead”, drawing criticism from AICWA over the timing and nature of her comments.

The controversy between the two dates back to 2018, when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film Horn 'OK' Pleassss in 2008.

The actor denied the allegations, and the controversy brought the #MeToo movement in India into the spotlight.

–IANS

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