AI firm Anthropic files for Nasdaq IPO, reports $16.3 billion half-year revenue

Washington, Oct 27 (IANS) Artificial intelligence company Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, has filed for an initial public offering in the US, disclosing explosive revenue growth alongside heavy losses as it prepares to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ANT".

The San Francisco-based company said on Monday that Anthropic, PBC had filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed offering of its Class A common stock. "The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined," the company said.

According to the filing, Anthropic's revenue was $41 million in 2023, $386 million in 2024 and $4.6 billion in 2025. In the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenue reached $16.3 billion, "representing a year-over-year growth rate of 1,300 per cent.”

"We do not expect our revenue will continue to grow at comparable rates, and we cannot assure you that it will continue to grow at all," the company cautioned.

The filing shows a net loss of $41.97 billion for 2025 and $80.75 billion for the first six months of 2026.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading a large underwriting syndicate that includes J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities.

Founded in 2021, Anthropic is a public benefit corporation. Its Long-Term Benefit Trust, which the filing describes as "a financially disinterested trust", generally has the power to elect and remove a majority of the board. Chief Executive Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei, together with five other co-founders, will hold a special Class F stock through a founders' entity.

Claude is available on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, and the company trains its models across Amazon Trainium, Google TPUs, Nvidia and AMD chips.

The prospectus contains no specific disclosure on India-based operations or Indian customers. It says the company has subsidiaries and operations in "the UK, the EU, Canada, and Asia-Pacific" and maintains "international offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific."

India appears in the filing's selling restrictions, which state the prospectus "has not been and will not be reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority in India, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India," and that shares will not be offered to the public in India except under private placement exemptions.

Among risk factors, Anthropic flagged that "changes to immigration policies that restrain the flow of professional and technical talent, including but not limited to U.S. immigration policies, may inhibit our ability to recruit and retain highly qualified employees" — a concern for an industry that relies heavily on Indian engineers on H-1B visas.

It also warned of "targeted immigration or visa actions affecting our personnel" as a possible form of adverse government action, and said future US export controls on advanced chips "could limit where we or our partners are able to build data centers, constrain our international expansion, or increase our costs.”

The company noted that most of the world's advanced chip manufacturing is concentrated in Taiwan, creating risks from "geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China.”

--IANS

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