Diljit Dosanjh recites poet Rahat Indori's famous couplet for the 2nd time after civil authorities flag his 4 songs at gig

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who performed in Indore, recited poet Rahat Indori's famous couplet amid restrictions on 4 songs at his concert in the city.

The singer-actor appeared visibly angered owing to the restrictions on his set list, and he made no bones while expressing his displeasure.

He said on the stage, “Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte (Don't sing this, don't sing that, you can't do this, you can't do that)”.

He later recited the poem, as he said, “Humare mooh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, humare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai. Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai, Ye sab dhuan hai, koi aasman thodi hai. Main jaanta hoon ki dushman bhi kam nahin lekin humari tarah hatheli pe jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (What comes out of our mouths is the truth, We don't have your tongue in our mouths. If they are against us, let them be, it's not life, it's all smoke, it's not the sky. I know the enemy is no less, but they don't have their life on the palm of their hand like we do. Everyone's blood is mixed in this soil, This isn't anyone's father's India)”.

The Child protection authorities flagged songs including ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Taara’, ‘Case’ and ‘Jatt Uthe Fire Karda’, citing concerns over their possible impact on children. The organisers were directed not to play the songs during the live performance.

This is not the first time, the singer-actor recited poet Rahat Indori's famous sher. Prior to this, Diljit recited the poem on December 8, 2024, at the C21 Estate ground in Indore during his Dil-Luminati India Tour. He dedicated the performance to late poet Dr. Rahat Indori in response to local protests against his concert.

--IANS

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