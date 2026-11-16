November 16, 2026 7:49 AM हिंदी

Prince William, Princess Catherine to arrive in Mumbai today

Prince William, Princess Catherine to arrive in Mumbai today

New Delhi/Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, will arrive in Mumbai on Monday for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony as part of their three-day visit to India, the British government announced on Sunday.

The royal couple will attend the awards ceremony on Tuesday before travelling to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

This will be Prince William and Princess Catherine's second official visit to India, following their first trip to the country in April 2016.

According to the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the royal couple will meet people from different walks of life in Mumbai and gain insights into the innovation, optimism and creativity that are helping shape India's future.

Their programme will focus on several key areas, including sustainable urban transport, responsible manufacturing, environmental initiatives led by young people, and India's globally influential creative industries.

The visit will also bring attention to innovative efforts aimed at addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable development.

Founded by the Prince of Wales, the Earthshot Prize seeks to identify, recognise and support innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. These include climate change, waste management, air pollution, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.

The prize announces five winners every year, with each recipient receiving £1 million, equivalent to approximately $1.3 million, to support and expand their initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic diversions, road closures and parking restrictions across several parts of South Mumbai from Monday until November 19 in view of the visit of Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine.

A notification issued by Hemrajsingh Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Traffic, Mumbai, details changes to traffic movement in and around Hutatma Rajguru Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Ballard Pier and several roads in the NCPA area.

The traffic restrictions and diversions have been announced as part of arrangements for the royal couple's visit, with commuters likely to face changes in the movement of vehicles across the affected stretches during the specified period.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have advised motorists and other road users to take note of the restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly while travelling through the affected areas.

--IANS

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