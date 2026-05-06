Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 finale on May 31 as BCCI unveils playoffs schedule

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2026 final, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for playoffs, marking the culmination of another exhilarating season.

After 70 league-stage matches, the playoffs begin with Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the final at stake.

The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

"The season will conclude with the grand final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the world’s largest cricket stadium — setting the stage for a spectacular finale. Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case," the BCCI said in a release.

The IPL final usually takes places at the home ground of the reigning champion, and in this case, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning the previous edition, M Chinnaswamy would've hosted the summit clash. However, the BCCI stated that due to requirements from local authorities that fell 'beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols,' it would not be possible to hold the final in Bengaluru."

"Bengaluru was originally designated to host the final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned," the BCCI said.

Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1: May 26 – HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Eliminator: May 27 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2: May 29 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Final: May 31 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

--IANS

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