Ahead of International Yoga Day, Muskan Bamne, Gulki Joshi talk about importance of Yoga for mind and body

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actresses Muskan Bamne and Gulki Joshi, are sharing how Yoga keeps their mind and body in check ahead of the International Yoga Day.

In a world that is constantly on the move, yoga offers a simple yet powerful way to reconnect with oneself through discipline, mindfulness, and movement.

Talking about the same, Muskan Bamne, who plays Shanaya in ‘Pushpa Impossible’, shared, “I’ve always been very conscious about my health and fitness, so yoga naturally became a part of my routine. What I love about it is that it doesn’t just help you stay physically fit but also improves your focus and overall well-being. Even on days when I can’t do a full workout, a few minutes of yoga helps me feel energised and balanced. I truly believe good health is built through small, consistent habits, and yoga is definitely one of them for me”.

Whether it is building strength, improving focus, or finding moments of calm amidst a busy routine, yoga continues to be an integral part of many people's lives.

Gulki Joshi, who plays Dr. Srishty Agarwal in ‘Yaadein’, shared, “What I appreciate most about yoga is that it’s not just about physical fitness; it’s equally about mental clarity and balance. Even a short yoga session can make you feel more centred and focused for the rest of the day. I think in today’s fast-paced world, having something that helps you slow down and reconnect with yourself is incredibly valuable. It’s one of the simplest practices with some of the biggest benefits”.

Chandan Anand, who plays Shakuni in ‘Hastinapur Ke Veer’, shared, “I truly believe that health is one of the most important investments you can make in yourself. You may have everything in life, but if you're not healthy, it's difficult to enjoy any of it. Over the last few years, I’ve become much more conscious about my fitness and overall well-being. Yoga has become an important part of that journey, and I regularly attend online yoga sessions that help me stay active and disciplined. Along with yoga, I also enjoy swimming, cycling, and running. I like switching between activities because it keeps things interesting. As actors, staying fit is essential because our work demands stamina, energy, and long hours on our feet, and yoga plays a big role in helping me maintain that balance”.

Manish Wadhwa, who plays Bhishma Pitamah in ‘Hastinapur Ke Veer’, shared, “Yoga is as important to me as any other activity in my daily routine. Ever since I started practicing yoga regularly, I’ve noticed tremendous changes in my life. Physically, it has improved my flexibility, and mentally, it has given me a sense of calmness, patience, and positivity that I didn’t have before. I feel yoga works not just on the body but also on the mind, which is why I personally prefer it over the gym. My daily routine includes Surya Namaskar, Vajrasana and Dhanurasana, to name a few. It only takes about twenty minutes, but the benefits are immense. One of the biggest changes I’ve noticed is improved concentration and memory, which has been especially helpful while portraying Bhishma Pitamah, a character that requires a strong command over authentic Hindi and lengthy dialogues”.

‘Yaadein’, ‘Hastinapur Ke Veer’ and ‘Pushpa Impossible’ air on Sony SAB.

--IANS

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