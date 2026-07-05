July 05, 2026 3:24 PM हिंदी

Ahead of England-Australia final, Jay Shah hails record-shattering success of Women's T20 WC

Ahead of England-Australia final, Jay Shah hails record-shattering success of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

London, July 5 (IANS) Ahead of the high-octane final between England and Australia, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah has hailed the ongoing 2026 Women's T20 World Cup as a record-shattering success, saying that it has emerged as the biggest edition of the tournament in on-ground attendance and viewership.

The title clash between the two cricketing powerhouses is scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. “We had ambitions for this #T20WorldCup to be the biggest ever, and with record-breaking crowds and huge viewership across the globe on TV and digital, we have achieved that,” wrote Shah on his ‘X’ account.

Looking forward to the blockbuster finale, Shah extended his greetings to both teams. “Best of luck to England and Australia, who will no doubt put on a great contest in the Final at Lord's,” he added.

The high-stakes encounter marks the fourth time Australia and England have contested in the tournament's summit clash, having previously met in the 2012, 2014, and 2018 finals, which were all won by Australia.

Six-time champions Australia enter the title decider as firm favourites after having a run of six consecutive victories. Led by Sophie Molineux, who took over the captaincy following Alyssa Healy’s retirement in March, Australia entered the final with a commanding eight-wicket win over the West Indies at The Oval.

Meanwhile, hosts England earned their place in the final after defeating South Africa by 40 runs in their semi-final fixture at The Oval. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side are aiming to capture their second T20 World Cup crown and repeat their historic triumph from the inaugural edition, achieved at this very venue back in 2009.

At the title clash, global music icons Rita Ora and Clean Bandit will perform in a star-studded closing ceremony of the tenth edition of the tournament.

--IANS

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