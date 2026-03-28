Ahead of China visit, Trump stresses ties and rivalry

Washington, March 28 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he plans to visit China soon, highlighting his strong personal relationship with President Xi Jinping while emphasising that the United States continues to compete with Beijing on trade and economic policy.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Miami, Trump said he maintains a close relationship with Xi. “I get along really well with him,” he said, citing cooperation on issues including a deal involving TikTok.

Trump said he personally urged Xi to approve the transaction after others had been rejected. “I called up President Xi… ‘Would you do me a favour? Would you approve it?’… He said, ‘OK, I’ll do it,’” he said.

He said the deal benefits both countries, noting that investors involved have significant business interests in China. He credited the outcome to direct engagement with the Chinese leadership.

At the same time, Trump underscored the competitive dimension of the relationship, particularly on trade. He pointed to tariffs imposed during his administration, saying they once reached 145 per cent.

“At one point, they were up to 145 per cent… I got a little carried away,” he said, adding that the rates were later reduced.

Trump said the two countries now “compete very nicely,” while maintaining what he described as a “great business relationship.”

He also acknowledged China’s economic strength. “You have to have great respect for China for the job they do… how well they manufacture,” he said.

Trump noted that China’s manufacturing scale has led to high levels of production, including in the automobile sector.

The president confirmed plans to visit China in the coming weeks, saying the trip had been delayed due to ongoing military operations. “Yes, I’ll be going… we delayed it a few weeks,” he said.

He framed the visit as part of continued engagement with Beijing, even as both countries remain economic rivals.

Trump also positioned the United States as the world’s leading economy, saying it remains the “hottest country anywhere in the world.”

The United States and China remain deeply linked through trade and investment, even as tensions over tariffs, technology and market access persist.

Both countries have continued high-level dialogue to manage competition and avoid escalation, given the global economic impact of their relationship.

--IANS

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