Ahan Shetty’s action drama ‘Sanki’ to go on floors in Bhopal on October 30

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty is gearing up for his next film, 'Sanki,' following the success of ‘Border 2.'

The action drama, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is scheduled to begin shooting in Bhopal on October 30. Written by Gyanendra Vasudev, the film will combine romance, intense emotions, and high-octane action. While the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, they plan to reveal more details about the project in the coming months.

Director Tinu Suresh Desai, known for helming films such as ‘Rustom’ and ‘Mission Raniganj,' has already reached Bhopal along with his crew to complete the preparations ahead of the shoot.

Reports suggest that the title was earlier registered by producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a separate film, which was also reportedly associated with Ahan Shetty at one point. When Ahan expressed interest in using the title for another project, he is said to have personally approached Nadiadwala to discuss the matter rather than going through intermediaries.

The matter was reportedly settled amicably, without extensive discussions or prolonged negotiations. Nadiadwala is said to have willingly given up the title as a gesture of goodwill, reflecting his cordial relationship with Ahan and the Shetty family.

Written by Rajat Aroraa, Sanki marks the directorial debut of Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah.

The film is backed by We The People, Roaring River Productions, and Pals & Peers Entertainment. ‘Sanki’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres in the first half of 2027.

Meanwhile, Ahan made his Bollywood debut with the movie “Tadap.” He was most recently seen in the Sunny Deol starrer Border 2. Ahan had earlier spoken about the last scene from the film, which he didn’t get to shoot with his father, Suniel Shetty.

The actor told IANS, “That last scene that was there, unfortunately, we weren't able to shoot that together. But yeah, if I think about him being a part of ‘Border’ and then me being a part of ‘Border 2’, I knew there were always going to be comparisons.”

“And then I also had that very special scene that I had to do that he had done in the first film. That made me very, very nervous. I'm not going to lie. I knew those comparisons were going to come. I knew that pressure was going to be there,” he added.

--IANS

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