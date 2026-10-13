Ahaan Panday calls Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda 'a gift to the cosmos'

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Ahaan Panday called his 'Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda 'a gift to the cosmos' in a heartfelt birthday wish.

On Tuesday, Ahaan shared a couple of adorable pictures and videos of Aneet on his official Instagram handle. Ahaan admitted that everything Aneet touches turns to stardust.

Wishing her on her special day, Ahaan penned, "You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust (sic)."

"i hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday," he went on to write.

Ahaan's sister Alanna Panday also reacted to the post with a red heart, star, and sparkles emoticons.

Aside from being each other's co-stars Ahaan and Aneet share a great rapport in personal life as well.

During Alanna Panday’s recent baby shower, Aneet was seen channeling her inner child with actress and Ahaan's cousin, Ananya Panday. The two ladies had a great time at the baby shower as they indulged in a couple of fun games.

In the clip that has gone viral on social media, Aneet and Ananya were seen standing in pairs with others. They were holding a sheet between them, passing a toy to the person on the opposite side.

Professionally, Aneet was recently seen in the courtroom drama, 'Hunkkaar – The Roar'.

Jointly directed by Karan D. Kapadia, Heeraz Marfatia and Nitya Mehra, 'Hunkkaar – The Roar' also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur and Vipin Sharma in significant roles, along with others.

Up next, Aneet will be seen leading the upcoming instalment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, 'Shakti Shalini'. The drama will also feature late veteran actor Nana Patekar in a crucial role.

--IANS

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