October 17, 2026 9:10 PM हिंदी

After winning silver, young shooter Abhimanyu Singh Bhati confident of a good show at Nationals

After winning silver, young shooter Abhimanyu Singh Bhati confident of a good show at Nationals

Ahmedabad, Oct 17 (IANS) A silver in the pre-national shooting championship in New Delhi has given Adani Sportsline-supported Abhimanyu Singh Bhati a big boost ahead of the National Shooting Championship in November, and the young shooter is confident of a good show.

Abhimanyu won a silver medal in the Men’s Skeet event at the 11th All India Open (Pre-National) Shooting Championship in Delhi, finishing with 43/50 points, level with the gold medallist. Held from October 5 to 7, the competition saw the final positions decided on countback, and Abhimanyu Singh Bhati benefitted from that.

“Missing gold on countback after scoring 43 is disappointing, but I’m happy with how I competed. It was a good test. It gives me confidence for the next stage of competition in November. I’m grateful to my coach, Baba P.S. Bedi, my mentor, Kesari Singh Bhati, and Adani Sportsline for their support,” said Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu has been training under his official coach, Baba P.S. Bedi, for the past four to five months and continues to draw on the guidance of his mentor, Kesari Singh Bhati, as he works to sharpen his technique and build consistency in competition.

Adani Sportsline has supported Abhimanyu through its “Garv Hai” initiative since August 2025, providing specialist physiotherapy and mental conditioning to help him prepare for elite competition. Physiotherapy supports his physical readiness, helping him manage the demands of intensive training blocks and multi-day championships. Mental conditioning helps him maintain focus and composure under pressure, both essential in a precision sport such as skeet shooting.

This support enables Abhimanyu to focus on his training and technical development as he builds on his latest performance and prepares for the next stage of competition.

--IANS

bsk/hs

LATEST NEWS

Kareena Kapoor calls Kapil Sharma an 'absolute star'

Kareena Kapoor calls Kapil Sharma an 'absolute star'

Rain-hit series decider to begin at 9:15 pm, reduced to a nine-overs-a-side affair at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

5th T20I: Rain-hit series decider to begin at 9:15 pm, reduced to a nine-overs-a-side affair

Steady Om Prakash Chouhan is best-placed Indian after Day 3; Eugenio Chacarra leads in the US$ 4 million India Championship being played at the Delhi Golf Club on Saturday. Photo credit: PGTI

India Championship: Steady Om Prakash Chouhan is best-placed Indian after Day 3; Eugenio Chacarra leads

India's expanding military-to-military engagements reflect deepening interoperability: Report

India's expanding military-to-military engagements reflect deepening interoperability: Report

Imran Khan files a writ petition seeking urgent stay on the 'Leave India' notice by FRRO

Imran Khan files a writ petition seeking urgent stay on the 'Leave India' notice by FRRO

After winning silver, young shooter Abhimanyu Singh Bhati confident of a good show at Nationals

After winning silver, young shooter Abhimanyu Singh Bhati confident of a good show at Nationals

Thane court to hear Rs 2,000 crore defamation suit against Aaditya, Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut on Oct 21 (Photo: IANS)

Thane court to hear Rs 2,000 crore defamation suit against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya, Sanjay Raut on Oct 21

HM Amit Shah lauds NCB for busting 2 drug units in Greater Noida (Photo: NCB)

HM Amit Shah lauds NCB for busting 2 drug units in Greater Noida

Para Asian Games: Pramod Bhagat, Simran to be flag-bearers as Bhavina rests ahead of her QF match (Credit: PCI)

Para Asian Games: Pramod Bhagat, Simran to be flag-bearers as Bhavina rests ahead of her QF match

India-UK maritime exercise Konkan-26 concludes off Plymouth

India-UK maritime exercise Konkan-26 concludes off Plymouth