After winning silver, young shooter Abhimanyu Singh Bhati confident of a good show at Nationals

Ahmedabad, Oct 17 (IANS) A silver in the pre-national shooting championship in New Delhi has given Adani Sportsline-supported Abhimanyu Singh Bhati a big boost ahead of the National Shooting Championship in November, and the young shooter is confident of a good show.

Abhimanyu won a silver medal in the Men’s Skeet event at the 11th All India Open (Pre-National) Shooting Championship in Delhi, finishing with 43/50 points, level with the gold medallist. Held from October 5 to 7, the competition saw the final positions decided on countback, and Abhimanyu Singh Bhati benefitted from that.

“Missing gold on countback after scoring 43 is disappointing, but I’m happy with how I competed. It was a good test. It gives me confidence for the next stage of competition in November. I’m grateful to my coach, Baba P.S. Bedi, my mentor, Kesari Singh Bhati, and Adani Sportsline for their support,” said Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu has been training under his official coach, Baba P.S. Bedi, for the past four to five months and continues to draw on the guidance of his mentor, Kesari Singh Bhati, as he works to sharpen his technique and build consistency in competition.

Adani Sportsline has supported Abhimanyu through its “Garv Hai” initiative since August 2025, providing specialist physiotherapy and mental conditioning to help him prepare for elite competition. Physiotherapy supports his physical readiness, helping him manage the demands of intensive training blocks and multi-day championships. Mental conditioning helps him maintain focus and composure under pressure, both essential in a precision sport such as skeet shooting.

This support enables Abhimanyu to focus on his training and technical development as he builds on his latest performance and prepares for the next stage of competition.

--IANS

bsk/hs