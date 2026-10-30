After taking away Superman from Henry Cavill, James Gunn makes bold statement on Margot Robbie’s run as Harley Quinn

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn has cast doubts on actress Margot Robbie’s run as Harley Quinn. James, 60, who is also the boss at DC Studios, made a bold statement recently on the actress’s casting, and said that she "may be over" playing the character.

He recently appeared on ‘The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast’, where he said, “That settles it then. I think that The Suicide Squad is within the canon of the DCU. It’s decided. I’d say, we have one small asterisk, which is what exactly is the future of Harley Quinn? I want to be given a little leeway with this by the fans because I’m not sure exactly how that’s going to manifest itself. But other than that, I think that we can pretty much say the entire movie is canon. I don’t think there’s a problem”.

The 36-year-old actress played Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's ‘Birds of Prey’, but James Gunn’s statement raises doubts whether she would reprise the role in another movie.

The filmmaker observed that Margot has become the "biggest female star in the world" since debuting as Harley Quinn.

The DC boss is a huge fan of the actress, but he doubts she will return to the role. James said, "She’s just so crazy. I love her as Harley. I don’t know if she wants to play Harley again. She may be over that”.

This is not the first time the filmmaker has made a bold statement with regards to the casting of the legacy characters of the DC cinematic universe.

James Gunn’s appointment at DC Studios has been riddled with controversies particularly the passing of the baton as Superman to David Corenswet from Henry Cavill.

--IANS

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