After ODI debut against WI, Auqib Nabi named in J&K's Ranji Trophy preparatory camp

Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Fresh off making his ODI debut for India in their recent 2-1 win over the West Indies, fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been named in Jammu & Kashmir's 18-member squad for the senior men's Ranji Trophy preparatory camp, scheduled to begin at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Secretary Vivek Khajuria announced the list of players for the camp following approval from the selection committee. Nabi features alongside fellow express pacer Umran Malik, experienced batter and captain Paras Dogra, batters Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, and left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, among others.

The inclusion in the state camp comes right on the heels of Nabi's international debut in the second ODI between India and the West Indies at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Nabi was presented with his India cap by KL Rahul, and became the third player from Jammu & Kashmir to play for India after Malik and Parvez Rasool.

But Nabi endured a stern test on a batting paradise, as he leaked 84 runs in 8.4 overs without taking a scalp. Nabi’s selection to India’s ODI team meant he didn’t feature for J&K in their recent Irani Cup game, which they lost by 167 runs to Rest of India.

Highly cited to get a Test cap following a record-breaking time in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy, where he picked 60 wickets in Jammu & Kashmir, winning the title for the first time, Nabi was previously included in India’s Test squad for the series in Sri Lanka in August.

The series was won by India 1-0, though Nabi did not feature in the playing eleven during that tour and later had a short County Championship stint with Surrey. Nabi’s performances will be closely watched by the selectors ahead of picking India’s squads for the three-game A team tour of New Zealand and the two-game Test series in the country, set to happen in October-November.

J&K will commence their Ranji Trophy title defence against Madhya Pradesh in a clash starting in Srinagar on October 11 and will then host Vidarbha in the game starting on October 18. They also play an away match against Baroda and then host Puducherry at home before the Ranji Trophy season takes a break for white-ball tournaments.

Players named in J&K Ranji Trophy preparatory camp: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra, Kawalpreet Singh, Shubham Pundir, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Umran Malik, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra and Waseem Bashir

--IANS

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