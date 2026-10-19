October 19, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

After joining elite club with wickets off first two balls, Niki Prasad vows to keep learning

After joining elite club with wickets off first two balls, Niki Prasad vows to keep learning

Raipur, Oct 19 (IANS) Young batting all-rounder Niki Prasad, who joined an exclusive club by picking up wickets with her first two balls in international cricket during the second T20I against Zimbabwe, stated that she prefers to draw lessons from setbacks rather than carry the burden of a poor performance into her next game.

Niki, who captained India to its second successive Women’s U19 T20 World Cup triumph in Malaysia in 2025, returned with figures of 2-7 from two overs of off-spin as India thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Niki became only the third player to strike with each of her first two deliveries in T20Is, after Australia's Michael Kasprowicz and USA's Akshatha Rao. That bowling effort, along with another day of terrific fielding effort, came after a composed debut in the series opener at the same venue, where she made an unbeaten 39 off 35 balls and hit the winning runs.

"If I keep thinking that my performance is not good, then I think I will play the next matches under the same pressure. So I think about what the lessons were from a match that didn't go well and how to apply them in the next match," Prasad was quoted as saying by the ICC in the post-match press conference.

India will look to complete a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the final T20I here on Tuesday. Despite the emphatic win, Niki felt there was still room for improvement, particularly in the field. "I think in every practice session and every match, we try to make as many improvements as possible. There were some misfields here and there, but overall, our team's progress has been really good."

She also credited her fellow bowlers for sticking to a simple plan. "Our plans were very clear. We wanted to attack the stumps as much as possible. I think all the bowlers were very sharp in executing the plan."

Niki further remarked the batters had regrouped well after the opening game. "The flow of the batters is not the same every day. We came back and talked about what we could do better. It was very basic: we would focus on our strengths as much as possible. All the batters, Smriti di and Shafali di, went out and played to their strengths."

Experiencing the senior India team environment for the first time, Niki felt new captain Smriti Mandhana has been doing a good job of maintaining the usual culture. "This is also my first time with the Indian team. Over the years, I can see how good the team environment has been. And I think Smriti di is carrying the same thing forward."

--IANS

nr/vi

LATEST NEWS

Ram Gopal Varma says Tiger Shroff firing incident appears driven by ‘vanity and pride’

Ram Gopal Varma says Tiger Shroff firing incident appears driven by ‘vanity and pride’

Kenya Ebola outbreak: India hands over second consignment of medical assistance

Kenya Ebola outbreak: India hands over second consignment of medical assistance

Soumya, Radha clinch gold and silver in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: Soumya, Radha clinch gold and silver; Rakshita Raju bags bronze

India's smartphone shipments fall 26 pc in Q3: Report

India's smartphone shipments fall 26 pc in Q3: Report

Urvashi Rautela calls firing incident involving Tiger Shroff ‘deeply disturbing’, seeks swift action

Urvashi Rautela calls firing incident involving Tiger Shroff ‘deeply disturbing’, seeks swift action

Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård's 'Wicker' to be out in India on October 30

Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård's 'Wicker' to be out in India on October 30

2.76 million pieces of customers' information at Hollys leaked in cyber attack

2.76 million pieces of customers' information at Hollys leaked in cyber attack

Pakistan's atrocities against Shia youths in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan warrants independent investigation (File image)

Pakistan's atrocities against Shia youths in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan warrants independent investigation

U23 World Wrestling C’ships: Rohit, Jaskaran and Chandermohan clinch bronze as India finish with six medals

U23 World Wrestling C’ships: Rohit, Jaskaran and Chandermohan clinch bronze as India finish with six medals

Shooter Mona Agarwal credits training, faith for winning gold with meet record in the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: Shooter Mona Agarwal credits training, faith for winning gold with Games record