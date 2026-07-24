After DU, JNU advises students to avoid Jantar Mantar amid CJP protest

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) After the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has also issued an advisory asking students and other stakeholders to refrain from visiting Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party is holding a protest over the NEET paper leak and other issues.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the university urged members of its academic community to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety.

“All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi,” the advisory stated.

The university also cautioned students about their conduct on social media, warning that violations could attract legal and disciplinary action.

“Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct,” the statement said.

It further urged students and staff to uphold the principles of responsible citizenship, saying, “You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.”

The advisory came a day after Delhi University issued a similar appeal to its students and faculty members, urging them to stay away from demonstrations at Jantar Mantar due to potential safety and legal consequences.

In its statement on Thursday, DU said that the safety and well-being of students remained its foremost priority and warned against participation in unlawful assemblies or demonstrations.

“Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us,” the advisory said, adding that gatherings at Jantar Mantar are subject to regulations and restrictions laid down under directions of the Supreme Court of India.

The advisories from the two central universities came amid continued protests at Jantar Mantar over the demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day fast.

--IANS

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