'After Bengal, now it is Punjab's turn': New BJP state chief Kewal Singh Dhillon

Chandigarh, May 28 (IANS) Newly appointed Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, on Thursday, exhibited confidence that after registering victory in West Bengal, the BJP will now come to power in Punjab in the Assembly polls, scheduled for 2027.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "Today, Punjab is suffering from drug menace, rise of gangsters, joblessness, farmers' issues, etc. The people of Punjab have seen that development is taking place in 21 states, wherever the BJP is in power. The same will take place here too when the BJP comes to power."

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President Nitin Nabin all have only one aim -- to make Punjab the number one state.

"After Bengal, it is now the turn of Punjab," he remarked.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Dhillon said: "All these parties have destroyed Punjab; now only the BJP can uplift the state."

While addressing reporters, he said, "I can't do any drama or crack jokes. My only goal is to work for Punjab's progress."

He further said, "Punjab may have been tired, but it has not broken. The development will soon return to the state. We will again work to make the state number one."

Dhillon referred to the BJP government in the neighbouring state of Haryana, which is the first state in India to officially procure 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He said, "The same BJP government will come in Punjab as well. MSP will be granted, job opportunities will be provided, and semiconductor plants will also be set up. We will work for the state's welfare."

On questions over how the party is planning to gain a majority from just two seats it won last time, the BJP leader said: "It is the people who will give us a majority mandate. They have decided that the next government will be of the BJP."

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, the BJP national President on Thursday appointed a Jat Sikh face and former legislator Kewal Singh Dhillon, 75, a close confidante of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, as the new state president, replacing Sunil Jakhar, the party’s prominent Hindu face in the state.

--IANS

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