Aftab Shivdasani recalls his 'Mr India' days with Ahmed Khan

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Taking a trip down memory lane, actor Aftab Shivdasani recalled the time he shot Shekhar Kapur's 'Mr India' with choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

It must be noted that Aftab has been recently directed by Ahmed in the forthcoming laughter ride, "Welcome To The Jungle".

In his latest post on social media, Aftab shared his experience working on the latest instalment of the 'Welcome' franchise.

"Welcome to the jungle has been nothing short of an amazing joyride, working on this film was as exciting as going on a school picnic with old friends , colleagues and new friends too! The joy of working with such a (small and concise) stellar star cast has been a once in a while experience, something I will cherish for a long long time. Every day was a new experience that brought its own fun and taught us so much (sic)", read the 'Masti' actor's post on Instagram.

The third pic in the post was from Aftab and Ahmed's shoot diaries during the 'Mr India' days. Both of them essayed the role of orphan kids in the movie, who lived with the protagonist Anil Kapoor.

Aftab and Ahmed even attempted to recreate the photo, shared by the former in the post.

"The 3rd pic was taken in 1987 where our director @khan_ahmedasas and me shot for Mr.India as kids and we tried to re-create it in the fourth pic as actor - director on set," he went on to add.

Applauding the entire team of 'Welcome To The Jungle', Aftab concluded the post saying, "Special mention to him for holding this amazing film and cast together like a true leader! Thank you Firoz bhai , Vedant and Rakesh Dang ji for their unwavering support to this film. A huge shout out to this extraordinary star cast who made every shoot day memorable. A big thank you."

--IANS

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