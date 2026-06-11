AFI to host inaugural Indian Athletic Awards on June 20 in New Delhi

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will host the inaugural edition of the Indian Athletic Awards on June 20 in Delhi, to recognise excellence in Indian athletics.

The awards have been conceptualised as a platform to honour current and former athletes, coaches, technical officials, mentors, state associations, sponsors, and all other stakeholders whose contributions have played a vital role in India’s growing success on the global athletics stage, AFI said in a release.

The ceremony will honour excellence across 10 award categories, including Lifetime Achievement Awards, Best Athlete (Male & Female), Best Coach, Best Technical Official, Best State Association and Best State Supporting Athletics.

AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo said: “Indian athletics has witnessed a lot of growth over the last few years, with our athletes delivering strong performances on the global stage. The Indian Athletic Awards are a celebration of not only medal winners, but also the coaches, officials, mentors, associations and institutions that work tirelessly behind the scenes to strengthen the sport in the country. We look forward to honouring individuals who continue to inspire the next generation of athletes.”

Most of India’s leading current and former athletes are expected to be part of the event, making it a significant gathering for the Indian athletics fraternity and a celebration of the sport’s rapid rise in the country.

AFI Senior Vice President Anju Bobby George said: “This awards ceremony serves to honour the commitment and resilience demonstrated at all levels of Indian athletics. From promising newcomers to established champions and their vital support networks, every effort plays a crucial role in fostering a robust sporting culture. Indian athletics is poised for an exhilarating chapter, and these awards will pay tribute to the individuals who are instrumental in shaping this journey.”

Olympic and World Championships medallist Neeraj Chopra said, "To boost the morale and confidence of young Indian athletes, initiatives like the Indian Athletic Awards are extremely important. Recognising and celebrating the hard work of athletes, coaches and support staff motivates the entire sporting ecosystem and inspires the next generation to dream bigger and perform better for the country."

The awards to be presented during the event include-

Best Male Athlete of the Year: 2025

Best Female Athlete of the Year: 2025

Best Coach of the Year: 2025

Life-time Achievement Athletics Award (3 Awards) Best State Association of the Year: 2025

Best Technical Official of the Year: 2025

Best State Supporting Athletics

Organization supporting Athletics

Partner supporting Athletics

--IANS

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