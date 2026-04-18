Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan welcomes baby boy ‘Azlan’

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan celebrated a special moment off the field by sharing the news of his son’s birth in an emotional social media post, introducing the newborn as Aslan. The announcement featured a tender photograph and a wooden plaque that read, “Hello World, My Name is Azlan Khan,” adding a warm, personal touch.

Sharing his joy, Rashid wrote on Instagram, “Alhamdulillah. Welcome to the world, my little prince,” and asked well-wishers to keep his family in their prayers. The post quickly drew congratulatory messages from fellow cricketers and members of the cricketing fraternity, reflecting the admiration he enjoys across the sport.

Even amid the celebrations, Rashid’s impact on the field remained undiminished. Turning out for the Gujarat Titans in their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, he played a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the match.

Facing a strong challenge from Cameron Green, who struck a fluent 79 off 55 balls, Rashid held his nerve and delivered a key breakthrough, dismissing the Australian all-rounder on the final ball of the innings. That moment proved decisive in preventing KKR from surpassing a competitive total, as they were eventually restricted to 180.

The groundwork for that effort had been laid earlier by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, whose incisive spells with the new ball left KKR struggling during the powerplay. Although Green attempted to rebuild the innings through partnerships, Rashid’s late strike ensured the total remained within reach.

In reply, GT skipper Shubman Gill anchored the chase with a polished 86, setting the tone early and keeping his side in command. His innings, studded with boundaries and clean hitting, guided the Titans through the chase, while Jos Buttler provided the finishing touches to secure a five-wicket win.

For Rashid, it was a memorable event in many ways, marking a significant personal milestone and a notable on-field contribution.

--IANS

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