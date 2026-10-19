October 19, 2026 2:08 PM हिंदी

Afghanistan name Gulbadin Naib-led squad for Hong Kong Sixes

Afghanistan name Gulbadin Naib-led squad for Hong Kong Sixes

Hong Kong, Oct 19 (IANS) Afghanistan have named an experienced seven-member squad led by Gulbadin Naib for the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with the side set to compete in the fast-paced tournament at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground from October 30 to November 1.

Naib will captain a squad featuring Farmanullah Safi, Imran Mir, Abdul Rahman, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote and Sediqullah Pacha as Afghanistan prepare to bring their aggressive brand of cricket to the short-format competition.

Afghanistan have been placed in Group D alongside South Africa and Oman. With matches played in a six-a-side format, teams will need to maximise scoring opportunities while maintaining discipline with the ball and in the field.

The Hong Kong Sixes features six players per side and six overs per innings, placing a premium on explosive batting, inventive bowling and quick decision-making. The condensed format leaves little room for prolonged periods of consolidation, making all-round contributions particularly valuable.

Naib’s experience at the international level will be central to Afghanistan’s campaign as they look to make an impression against a competitive field. The squad will aim to adapt quickly to the tournament’s demands and deliver an entertaining brand of cricket.

Welcoming Afghanistan’s participation, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Commercial and Marketing at Cricket Hong Kong, China, said the team’s approach would add to the tournament’s appeal.

“Afghanistan have consistently brought tremendous energy and competitive spirit to the game, and we are delighted to welcome their squad to the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. The tournament celebrates the excitement, entertainment and fast-paced nature of cricket, and Afghanistan’s attacking style promises to add to the spectacle. We look forward to welcoming the team and giving fans an unforgettable cricketing experience,” Bhatnagar said.

Afghanistan Squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Gulbadin Naib (Captain), Farmanullah Safi, Imran Mir, Abdul Rahman, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Sediqullah Pacha

--IANS

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