Afghanistan: Four dead, 32 wounded amid clashes in northeastern province

Kabul, May 11 (IANS) At least four people were killed and 32 wounded in clashes across Badakhshan province in northeastern Afghanistan, local media reported on Monday.

The clashes were reportedly a result of growing tensions among Taliban forces, local residents and armed opposition activity.

“The clashes stemmed from separate disputes involving poppy cultivation, control of mining sites and what sources described as armed resistance against the Taliban,” Afghan media outlet Amu TV reported.

Two people were killed, and eight were wounded in the Argo district during clashes linked to Taliban efforts to destroy fields of poppy, the report mentioned citing local sources.

In the Shukai district, two people were killed, and 10 were wounded in the clashes related to mining operations, it added.

During the clashes between local residents and Taliban forces, 11 people were wounded in the Khash district, and three people were wounded in the Jurm district in armed resistance activity.

“Local residents said tensions remained high across several districts, with communities on alert and some roads leading to the Khash district blocked by residents,” it was reported.

Additional forces were also deployed by the Taliban in parts of Badakshan due to unrest.

With repeated tensions over poppy eradication campaigns, mining control, Badakashan has emerged as one of the most volatile provinces in northeastern Afghanistan.

“The province contains significant deposits of gold and other minerals, and disputes over access to mining sites have increasingly fueled armed confrontations involving local residents, commanders and Taliban-linked figures,” Amu TV reported.

Poppy cultivation is a major source of income for some rural communities. Taliban's campaign to eliminate it have triggered protests and deadly clashes in several districts.

Casualties, mass arrests and days of demonstrations against the Taliban took place after similar confrontations last year.

The report mentioned that, according to analysts, disputes over economic survival have made Badakhshan "one of the most unstable areas under Taliban control."

–IANS

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