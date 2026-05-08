Afghan migrants face extortion and forced evictions in Pakistan: Report

Kabul, May 8 (IANS) Migrants returning from Pakistan to Afghanistan said that they faced extortion and intimidation from Pakistani police officers, local media reported on Friday.

While attempting to leave Pakistan, some migrants were stopped multiple times and compelled to hand over money.

“Pakistani police officers were demanding money from migrants at border crossings, particularly at the busy Torkham crossing, often using force or threats,” Afghan media outlet Amu TV reported citing local sources in eastern Afghanistan.

According to the report, Pakistani authorities have intensified pressure on Afghan families, who are forced to demolish homes they had built over many years and leave the country.

“Pakistani officials had instructed migrants to destroy their houses and return to Afghanistan as quickly as possible,” it added.

The report noted that there was no public response from Pakistan regarding the allegations of extortion or forced demolition.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban of sheltering militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and tensions have escalated in the past six months.

The Taliban has denied the accusations and insist Afghanistan’s territory is not used to launch attacks against other countries.

The escalations included border clashes and airstrikes as well.

“Afghan migrants are bearing the consequences of the political and security dispute between Islamabad and the Taliban,” analysts and rights advocates warned, the report mentioned.

This is going on despite several rounds of talks involving regional mediators, including meetings linked to Qatar and Turkey,

Trade routes and border crossings are also periodically disrupted due to the clashes.

Citing information from the Taliban-run commission responsible for migrant affairs, the report added that Pakistan was deliberately delaying returning Afghans at the Torkham crossing under various pretexts.

“Aid groups warn that many returnees are arriving in Afghanistan with few possessions, limited financial resources and uncertain prospects in a country already facing deep economic hardship and humanitarian crisis,” it highlighted.

–IANS

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