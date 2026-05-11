AFC U17 Asian Cup: India men crash out after 0-3 defeat to Uzbekistan

Jeddah, May 11 (IANS) India men suffered a 0-3 defeat against defending champions Uzbekistan in their final Group D fixture of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium.

The defeat brought an end to India’s campaign and another painful near miss in their pursuit of a maiden on-merit qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup.

Needing a win to stay in contention after their heavy defeat to Australia in the opening game, the Blue Colts adopted a cautious approach against the defending champions, who dominated possession from the start and repeatedly tested the Indian defence with quick attacking movements.

Despite the pressure, India remained organised defensively for much of the first half. The backline held its shape well, while goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar made a series of important interventions to keep the defending champions at bay.

However, India’s resistance was broken in the 32nd minute following a costly mistake. Sarkar rushed out of his line in an attempt to intercept an Uzbek attack but brought down Laziz Abduraimov inside the penalty area. The referee immediately pointed to the spot, and Abduraimov calmly converted the penalty with a low right-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Uzbekistan nearly doubled their lead just before the interval when Sukhrob Sadirzhonov struck the post with a left-footed effort in the 43rd minute.

India, though, almost found an equaliser in first-half stoppage time. Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam delivered an inviting cross across the face of goal, but none of the Indian attackers could apply the finishing touch.

The Blue Colts came out with greater attacking intent after the restart and went agonisingly close to levelling the score in the 56th minute. Dallalmuon Gangte struck a superb free-kick that rattled the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten. Heeranganba Seram reacted quickest to the rebound but failed to convert from close range.

That missed opportunity proved costly. Uzbekistan continued to threaten in attack, with Sarkar producing several fine saves to deny Sukhrob Sadirzhonov and Abubakir Rakhimov during a sustained spell of pressure.

The defending champions doubled their advantage in unfortunate circumstances in the 60th minute when Wangkhem Denny Singh inadvertently turned Makhmud Muradov’s corner into his own net.

India continued to fight despite the setback, but Uzbekistan maintained control and sealed the contest in the 78th minute. Akhrorbek Ravshanbekov reacted quickest after his initial effort was blocked and fired the rebound past Sarkar to complete a convincing victory.

India U17: Rajrup Sarkar (Gk), Shubham Poonia (Abhishek Kumar, 35), Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Moosa Ashiq, Azlaan Shah (Yuvraj Kadam, 46), Raj Singh Wahengbam (Heeranganba Seram, 46), Dallalmuon Gangte (C), Lawmsangzuala, Indra Rana Magar, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (Adil Alungal, 81), Wangkhem Denny Singh (Rahan Ahmed, 62)

--IANS

vi/bc