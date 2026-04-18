April 18, 2026 10:02 PM हिंदी

Advocates of infiltrators blocked women’s quota Bill, alleges Yogi Adityanath in Bengal

Advocates of infiltrators blocked women’s quota Bill, alleges Yogi Adityanath in Bengal

Jalpaiguri, April 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, campaigning in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, accused opposition parties of blocking the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill in Parliament and termed it an “insult to half the population of the country”.

Addressing election rallies at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district and at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, Yogi Adityanath alleged that “advocates of Bangladeshi infiltrators” did not allow the Bill -- which seeks 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies -- to pass. He said women across the country “will not tolerate this insult”.

Targeting the ruling All India Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee, the UP Chief Minister claimed that law and order in West Bengal had deteriorated and asserted that people “need not live in fear anymore”, as the BJP seeks to form a “double-engine government” in the state.

He further alleged that parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties and the Trinamool Congress opposed the women’s reservation Bill and were prioritising “appeasement politics” over women’s rights.

According to him, the inclusion of “infiltrators” in voter lists in Bengal was depriving the poor of their entitlements.

CM Yogi also accused the state government of failing on multiple fronts, including employment, agriculture and industry.

He claimed that over 7,000 factories had shut down during 15 years of Trinamool rule, while alleging that farmers were not receiving fair prices and that youth unemployment remained high.

Drawing comparisons with Uttar Pradesh, he said his government had improved law and order, curbed riots and taken strict action against organised crime.

He also referred to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, stating that it provides citizenship to persecuted minorities such as Hindus, Jains and Sikhs from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister further accused the state government of restricting religious expressions, alleging that slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” invite reprisals and that permissions for festivals such as Durga Puja are curtailed -- claims frequently denied by the state administration.

Invoking Bengal’s cultural legacy, the UP Chief Minister paid tribute to icons such as Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Subhas Chandra Bose, and called for “restoring the state’s glory”.

He appealed to voters to support BJP candidates, including Nisith Pramanik, Savitri Burman and Naresh Chandra Roy, and reiterated his pitch for a “double-engine government” in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister also held a roadshow in Bankura and thanked people for their enthusiasm and affection.

"On May 4, the darkness of TMC in West Bengal will lift, and the sun of BJP will rise," he told the residents of Bankura.

--IANS

skp/uk

LATEST NEWS

Tara Sutaria spends the weekend cuddling with her fur babies

Tara Sutaria spends the weekend cuddling with her fur babies

Kerala Blasters stun Jamshedpur with dominant home victory in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters stun Jamshedpur with dominant home victory

Abhishek, Klaasen fifties power Sunrisers Hyderabad to 194 despite Chennai Super Kings fightback in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Abhishek, Klaasen fifties power SRH to 194 despite CSK fightback

Rajnath Singh-led 4th IGoM reviews West Asia developments; calls situation 'uncertain and volatile'

Rajnath Singh-led 4th IGoM reviews West Asia developments; calls situation 'uncertain and volatile'

India projected to grow at 6.8 pc in FY27, can become transit hub for global tourists

India projected to grow at 6.8 pc in FY27, can become transit hub for global tourists

India strongly condemns deadly attack on French UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon (File image)

India strongly condemns deadly attack on French UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

Balbir Punj, journalist-turned politician and BJP veteran, passes away

Balbir Punj, journalist-turned politician and BJP veteran, passes away

Congress 'anti-reform, selfish', pursues negative politics: PM Modi

Congress 'anti-reform, selfish', pursues negative politics: PM Modi

Pakistan’s Afghan deportation policy sparks global outcry: Report (File image)

Pakistan’s Afghan deportation policy sparks global outcry: Report

Was good to get over the line, says DC’s David Miller after applying finishing touches to their win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Was good to get over the line, says DC’s Miller after applying finishing touches