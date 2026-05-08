Adrija Roy: Always knew show belonged to Anupamaa, it is a brand

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress Adrija Roy who essays the role of Rahi in the hit television show Anupamaa spoke about being a part of the show, after the show’s leap.

She also spoke about how she was well versed with the fact of Rupali Ganguly’s character being the central character of the show, despite her entry.

Talking to IANS in an exclusive conversation, Adrija said, “When I was approached for the new generation leap, I was simply excited about becoming part of such a huge show. Anupamaa itself is a brand. Getting the opportunity to play one of the new leads in such a successful show was already a big achievement for me. I always knew the show belonged to the character Anupamaa, and I was completely happy with whatever role and space I was being offered in it.”

The actress further spoke about how she focuses on hardwork and dedication at work over fame and TRP.

“Honestly, I always believe that if you focus sincerely on your work, everything else falls into place. On the sets of Anupamaa, our producer Rajan Sir always tells every actor not to think about TRPs or rankings. He says, “Just focus on your performance and your work.” I follow the same approach. I genuinely do not stress too much about external pressure. I simply try to give my best every day.”

Talking about Anupamaa, the titular role in the show has been essayed by television superstar Rupali Ganguly.

Anupamaa first aired on 2020, and has been ruling the roost for over 6 years now.

--IANS

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