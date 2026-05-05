Adivi Sesh: Romance, when done right, can be powerful and deeply relatable

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Adivi Sesh, who was recently seen in “Dacoit”, has signed on to headline two upcoming romantic dramas. The actor says he has been feeling a strong pull towards stories that are more intimate and emotionally driven.

First of the two romantic genre projects is being directed by Sai Marthand, who is Fresh off the success of his debut Telugu blockbuster, “Little Hearts”.

Sesh shared, “Dacoit has been an incredibly rewarding journey, especially because of the love it has received from audiences. But as an actor, I’ve always believed in the importance of not getting too comfortable in one space.”

The actor said that over the last few years, he has explored “intense, high-stakes narratives, and I’m grateful for how strongly they’ve connected.”

“At the same time, I’ve been feeling a strong pull towards stories that are more intimate and emotionally driven. Romance, when done right, can be incredibly powerful and deeply relatable.”

Opening up about his decision to take on two romantic films, Sesh said: “These two scripts really stood out to me because they approach love and relationships in very different ways.”

“They’re not just love stories, they’re about people, vulnerability, and the choices that define us. That’s something I’m very excited to explore as an actor.”

Even as he explores this softer, more nuanced space, Sesh’s action streak remains intact. He will next be seen in G2, the sequel to Goodachari.

Balancing both worlds, Sesh said: “I don’t see it as a shift away from action, but rather an expansion of what I want to do. G2 is very much in that high-octane space, but these romantic dramas allow me to tap into a completely different emotional spectrum.”

“As an actor, that’s the kind of diversity I’ve been seeking,” said the actor, who established himself as a leading man by writing and starring in action thrillers such as Kshanam, Evaru and Major to name a few.

--IANS

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