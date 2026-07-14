Adivi Sesh: Dream should be to create films that belong to the country, not just one language market

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor-writer Adivi Sesh has shared his thoughts on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, stating that the dream should be to create films that belong to the country, not just one language market

Sesh feels that the focus should shift from language labels to storytelling.

Speaking about the subject, Sesh said in a statement: “I find it interesting that we still call films ‘Hindi films’, ‘Telugu films’, ‘Tamil films’, and then separately use the term ‘pan-India film.’"

"If a film can emotionally connect with audiences across the country, why should language restrict its identity in the first place? The moment we stop looking at stories through linguistic boundaries and start embracing them as Indian stories, that’s when pan-India cinema will truly exist.”

Sesh talked about how the continued categorisation of films based on language reflects an invisible barrier that Indian cinema has yet to overcome.

He added: “Language should be a medium of expression, not a limitation. Audiences today are far more open than ever before. They are watching great stories regardless of where they come from. I think the industry needs to catch up with the audience mindset.”

“As creators, our responsibility is to tell authentic stories and make them accessible to everyone. The dream should be to create films that belong to the entire country, not just one language market.”

Sesh’s latest is Dacoit: A Love Story, a romantic action drama film directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, with Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni in supporting roles.

He will next be seen in G2, a spy action thriller film directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi in his directorial debut. It is a sequel to Goodachari , with Sesh reprising his role. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Madhu Shalini.

--IANS

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