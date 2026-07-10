Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Milap Zaveri-directed ‘intense, violent, musical lovestory’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen starring in an “intense, violent musical lovestory” directed by “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” director Milap Milan Zaveri.

Talking about the collaboration with actor Aditya, Zaveri says “Aditya has always had a rare ability to portray love with honesty and emotional depth. Ever since Aashiqui 2, audiences have connected with him in stories driven by passion and heartbreak.”

“This character is layered, intense, and emotionally complex, and I couldn’t think of anyone better to bring that journey to life,” the director added.

After Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ludo and Metro In Dino, producer Bhushan Kumar reunites with Aditya. Blending powerful romance, high-octane action, and a soul-stirring soundtrack, the yet-untitled film promises to present love in its most passionate and raw form.

On coming back together once again, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “Our association with Aditya goes back many years and has given us films that audiences continue to love. From Aashiqui 2 to Metro… In Dino, every collaboration has been special in its own way. We share a great creative comfort, and I’m happy we’re coming together once again for a story that’s intense, emotional and mounted on a grand scale.”

Principal photography is scheduled to commence later this year, the film is set to go on floors later this year before arriving in cinemas across 2027.

Zaveri took to his Instagram, where he also spoke about the film and wrote: “Iss baar AASHIQUI poori DEEWANIYAT se hogi! It gives me great pleasure to announce my next film, an intense, violent, musical love story starring my dear friend, the handsome, talented HERO- @adityaroykapur.

Zaveri shared: “Get ready to see him in one of the most powerful, heroic and romantic roles he has ever done! So excited to finally be directing him after years of friendship and mutual respect! Im delighted that the film is backed and produced by Bhushan Kumar sir whom I’m reuniting with after big successes like #SatyamevaJayate and #Marjaavaan.

“See you in 2027 at the cinemas for Mass action, music, dialoguebaazi, romance, passion, intensity and heartbreak!”

--IANS

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