Aditya Rikhari and Sanju Rathod share what excites them about ‘Spotlight Season 4’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Aditya Rikhari and Sanju Rathod are all set to be part of ‘Spotlight Season 4’, which brings together established and emerging musical voices from across India.

The singers recently shared what excites them about joining the new season and the opportunity to explore fresh sounds, collaborate with fellow artists and connect with a wider audience. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), in partnership with Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB), has brought back Hyundai Spotlight with its fourth season, featuring a mix of established and emerging artists.

The new season begins with “Pahije”, a lively Marathi song by Sanju Rathod featuring Juilee Joglekar that blends romance, fun and celebration.

Returning to Spotlight after the success of “Gori”, Aditya Rikhari and Ravator said, “Coming back to Hyundai Spotlight for another season feels special, especially after the love that ‘Gori’ received. As artists, we are always looking for new ways to tell stories through music, and Spotlight gives us the space to experiment, collaborate and create something we may not have explored otherwise.”

“We are excited for listeners to hear what we’ve created this season and hope they connect with it in their own way.”

Speaking about joining the new season, Sanju Rathod mentioned, “For me, music has always been about staying true to where I come from while finding new ways to take that sound forward. Hyundai Spotlight brings artists with different journeys and musical styles together, and that makes the creative process really exciting.”

“I’m happy to be part of Season 4 and to bring my sound and perspective to a platform that celebrates different voices and gives them the opportunity to reach listeners across the country.”

Devraj Sanyal, Chairman and CEO, India and South Asia, SVP Strategy, AMEA, Universal Music Group, said, “Now in its fourth season, Hyundai Spotlight has grown into an important part of India’s music ecosystem, built around a simple belief that extraordinary talent can come from anywhere.”

“Season 4 goes deep into India’s regional music and emerging artists, celebrating the depth and variety that exists across the country, and harnessing the power of established artists to help up and coming talent reach new audiences. Together we’re creating more ways for artists to build audiences across India, and providing another platform for new artists looking to achieve national success for the first time.”

Across its first three seasons, “Spotlight” has released 18 original songs and featured artists including King, Aastha Gill, Jassie Gill, Benny Dayal, Shilpa Rao, Nikhita Gandhi, Arjun Kanungo, Hiphop Tamizha, Gurnazar, Javed Ali, Gajendra Verma, Aditya Rikhari and Wazir Patar, among others.

Season 3 featured the hit track “Gori” by Aditya Rikhari and Ravator. Season 4 brings together Sanju Rathod, Raghav Chaitanya, Ninja and Aditya Rikhari, alongside emerging artists Juilee Joglekar, Mehtab Ali Niazi, Shifaqat Ali and Ravator. The artists will pair up through the season to create original tracks that bring together their individual styles and influences.

--IANS

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