South Delhi clinch inaugural 3x3 India Quest title, earn FIBA World Series qualifying draw

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Team South Delhi emerged champions at the inaugural 3x3 India Quest 2026 after defeating Team Bulandshahr in a closely fought final at DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj.

The two-day FIBA-sanctioned competition brought together 3x3 basketball players from across the country and provided them an opportunity to compete for official FIBA ranking points.

3x3 basketball is played on a half-court with three players per team and features a 12-second shot clock. Games last 10 minutes or end earlier if a team reaches 21 points, making it a fast-paced format focused on skill, technique and quick decision-making.

The format made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and was also part of the Paris 2024 Games. It is set to expand from eight to 12 teams at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

South Delhi’s title triumph also earned the team an opportunity to compete in the qualifying draw of the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia. It marks a pathway for the domestic competition’s players to move towards the international 3x3 circuit.

The tournament featured intense contests under the fast-paced 3x3 format, with teams playing within a 10-minute game window and a 12-second shot clock. The knockout stages produced closely contested quarterfinals and semifinals before South Delhi and Bulandshahr met in the title clash.

While South Delhi lifted the inaugural trophy, Bulandshahr’s run also highlighted the depth of 3x3 talent available in the country.

The competition was supported by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA), with the tournament aimed at providing Indian players with greater exposure to ranked 3x3 basketball.

Following the conclusion of the competition, the organisers, Tero India, announced plans to launch a 3x3 Academy at Delhi Public School R.K. Puram in Delhi as part of their grassroots talent development programme.

--IANS

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