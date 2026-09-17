September 17, 2026 2:42 PM हिंदी

Haris Rauf 'trying to put' name forward for SL Tests after domestic five-for

Haris Rauf 'trying to put name forward' for SL Tests after domestic five-for

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is looking to make his Test cricket return as he wants to put his name forward for the red-ball series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in November this year.

Rauf reinstated his interest in Test cricket following his five-wicket haul for Pakistan Television (PTV) against Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the President's Trophy as his 5-34 forced the opposition to follow-on.

"There's always a purpose that is driving you when you play cricket," Rauf said, as quoted by Cricinfo. "I am trying to put my name forward for the Sri Lanka series, and Pakistan is also in need (of a fast bowler). Let's see what happens in the future as there are quite a few games to go (in the President's Trophy)."

Rauf has played only one Test match in his career and has featured in just 14 first-class games after limiting himself to white-ball cricket. His only appearance came in the 2022 Rawalpindi Test against England, where he also suffered a quad injury.

He had previously made himself unavailable for the 2023-24 Australia tour, which brought a period of friction with the Pakistan Cricket Board as he was removed from the central contract list in February 2024. The PCB denied him NOCs for overseas leagues till June and later brought him back in the contract list after a change of heart.

Pakistan have been struggling in the pace department. Their pacers are operating in 120-130 Kph in recent times, which has surprised many as the country is usually known to produce gun pacers who frequently clock in the 140s.

"I played four-day cricket in the last season and spent time in Grade-II cricket before the [ODI] series against Australia as well," Rauf said. "You look to improve yourself by playing the longer format whenever you get time.

"I had time to work on myself right now with the series against Sri Lanka and England coming up, so I am looking to avail it. This is the best preparation," he said.

--IANS

vm/bc

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