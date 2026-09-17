'Something special in Gujarat soil’: Titans recalls Vadnagar visit on PM Modi’s birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Gujarat Titans on Thursday marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday by sharing a video from the IPL franchise’s visit to Vadnagar last year, taking a look back at a trip that connected the team with the town where the Prime Minister was born.

The Titans shared glimpses of their visit to Vadnagar on social media, highlighting the town’s history and its connection with PM Modi.In the video, the IPL franchise looked back at its 2025 visit to the Gujarat town and recalled the significance of Vadnagar, where PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950.

“There is something special in the soil of Gujarat. And to experience this, let’s go to a small city in Gujarat, Varnagar. The same city where our country’s Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, was born,” the Titans said in the video.

“Our Gujarat Titans had also come here. At that time, we did not know that one day these memories would become so special,” the franchise added.

During their Vadnagar visit, the Titans players explored the Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum, which showcases the town’s archaeological and cultural history.

Another important stop for the team was Prerna Sankul, an experiential learning centre aimed at connecting students and educators with science, culture and values. The visit also had a personal connection to the Prime Minister, as the centre is associated with his early schooling years.

The video ended with a birthday message for PM Modi, saying, “Happy 76th birthday, Narendra Modi.”

PM Modi was born in Vadnagar in 1950, three years after India gained independence, making him the first prime minister of the country to have been born in independent India. He is also the longest-serving prime minister from a non-Congress party.

October will mark 25 years of PM Modi’s public service. He began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has led the Bharatiya Janata Party to victory in three consecutive general elections.

--IANS

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