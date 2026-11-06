Aditi Rao Hydari says unlike last year, she is happy to have husband Siddharth home this year for Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is looking forward to spending Diwali with husband and actor Siddharth this year.

The actress revealed that unlike last year, when he was shooting in the US during the festive season, they will be together this time.

Aditi, who is currently promoting her upcoming family entertainer 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' alongside Pankaj Tripathi, opened up about her Diwali plans and said she is particularly happy to have Siddharth around this year.

“Last year Siddharth America mein shoot kar rahe the Diwali ke time, but this year woh yahin hain. So I’m very happy! Hum saath rahenge aur hopefully ghar bhi jaa payenge, promotions ke baad,” Aditi told IANS exclusively.

(Last year, Siddharth was shooting in America around Diwali, but this year he is here. So I’m very happy! We will be together and hopefully, after the promotions, we’ll also be able to go home)

Talking about Aditi and Siddharth, the couple made a joint appearance at a Diwali celebration in Mumbai earlier this week, posing together for the paparazzi.

Aditi and Siddharth's relationship began after they worked together in the 2021 Telugu film 'Maha Samudram'. The two eventually took their relationship forward and got engaged in March 2024.

They tied the knot in an intimate traditional ceremony on September 16, 2024, at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana,

On the professional front, the actress is set to share the screen with Pankaj Tripathi for the first time in 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'.

The movie is touted as a festive family entertainer that blends romance, humour and family drama. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film is set to premiere on November 13.

Aditi, earlier had also spoken warmly about working with Pankaj, calling the experience a joy and praising his effortless sense of humour.

“Sharing the screen with Pankaj ji for the first time was truly a joy. His humour is so effortless, so natural, that it made every scene feel lighter and far more fun,” she said.

–IANS

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