Aditi Rao Hydari: Evolving is about staying open to change while protecting the happy little child within you

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) As actress Aditi Rao Hydari prepares to turn 40 on October 28, the actress is looking back at nearly two decades in cinema with a sense of gratitude, clarity and, perhaps most importantly, curiosity.

As she approaches this milestone birthday, Aditi says the biggest lesson she would give her younger self is to simply stay true to who she is.

“I would tell her to just happily be herself, not listen to the noise, trust the ones who will nurture her and challenge her. To not be in a hurry to have everything figured out. To enjoy learning, to always be curious, to be unafraid to make mistakes because you can and you will turn them around,” she says.

Looking back at her journey, Aditi admits that it has not always been an easy road. But rather than holding on to disappointments, she chooses to focus on what every experience has taught her.

“I choose to be grateful for every blessing, and the ability to overcome and not dwell on situations that feel unkind or unfair. It’s always been an uphill climb, but while every step uphill is tough, it’s a step up and as long as I am able to do that I’m grateful,” she says.

At this stage in her career, the actress is also clear about knowing her worth and choosing the people and projects she wants to be associated with.

“I believe that I must and will be the best version of myself, work hard and work with the best who demand the best of me and also value me. I’m determined to work in this way. If people mess with me, deny me what I deserve then that’s on them… it’s their karma,” she says.

With her birthday falling around Diwali, celebrations have always been a part of Aditi’s childhood memories. However, she prefers to keep things simple and spontaneous.

“I don’t usually make elaborate plans for my birthday. I like spending time with the people I love. For me, birthdays are more about feeling centered and rooted. And in fact not making any plans… Impromptu plans feel the most magical and fun,” she says.

--IANS

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