Adil Hussain opens up on learning Bharatanatyam for '52 Blue'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain, whose film ‘52 Blue’ is set to be screened at the ongoing edition of the London Indian Film Festival, has spoken about his preparations for his part in the film.

The actor spoke with IANS recently, and shed light on the deeper aspects of his character in the film. He essays the role of a father who had fulfilled his own dream being a Bharatanatyam dancer from Kerala. His character had also been a rebel but because of a tragedy, he decided to stifle the dream of his son.

Talking about his part in the film, he told IANS, “So, for me, it was also that I had to also learn how to do Bharatanatyam. And then also, because of the situation in the story, I had to take up my forefather's business of becoming a fisherman again. So I had to deal with boats and nets and dancers. So it was very challenging for me”.

He further mentioned, “I thought, let me give it a try. And rarely in Indian cinema, you get roles which will challenge you so much, unfortunately. So, yeah, these are the very important aspects. And of course, the director, when I had a chat with him, I immediately liked him as a person. He's also a dreamer who had to defy all his personal problems and his societal issues to become a film director and a producer”.

Earlier, the actor had said that ‘52 Blue’ will create empathy in people, as he said, “I feel that cinema of this nature, this kind of cinema introduces the world toward the nuances of a particular group of people”.

“And, when the story manages to sort of penetrate the deeper realities of each and every character or situation from a particular part of the world, then it is almost as if you have visited that country”, he added.

--IANS

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