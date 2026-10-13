October 13, 2026 2:15 PM हिंदी

Adhyayan Suman reveals why makers of ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ moved its release date to December 11

Adhyayan Suman reveals why makers of ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ moved its release date to December 11

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Adhyayan Suman, who will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Main Na Raha Mera’, has shared that the makers of the film have decided to move its release date owing to the clutter at the box-office.

The film, which also stars Divita Rai, will now release in cinemas on December 11, 2026. Earlier, the makers had booked October 23 for its release. However, looking at the fierce competition at the box-office, and te legion of films releasing over the course of next 3-4 weeks, the makers decided it’s best to move its release to a later date.

Talking about the decision, Adhyayan Suman said, “‘Main Na Raha Mera’ is an extremely personal film for me, and we want audiences to experience its emotions the way we have envisioned them. With a story that explores love, heartbreak and the complexities of ego, it was important for us to find the right window for the film. October 23 had several releases lined up, and we felt that moving to December 11 would give us a better opportunity to bring the film to audiences with the attention it deserves”.

The shift gives the romantic musical a relatively less crowded theatrical window amid competition from multiple releases lined up for October.

The makers have already unveiled the teaser, followed by the title track sung by Arijit Singh and the romantic number ‘Shayad’, voiced by Rekha Bhardwaj.

Producer Dharmesh Sangani said, “As producers, our responsibility is not just to make a film but also to ensure that it gets the best possible opportunity to connect with audiences in cinemas. October 23 was shaping up to be a crowded release date, and after careful consideration, we decided that December 11 would be a more suitable window for Main Na Raha Mera. The film has a strong emotional core, complemented by music that plays an integral part in its storytelling. We want to give it the right space to reach its audience”.

Directed by Amit Kasaria, ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ is produced by Dharmesh Sangani under Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, in association with T-Series. The film will now release in cinemas on December 11, 2026.

--IANS

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