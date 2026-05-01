Adhik Ravichandran tells Ajith Kumar: I am so grateful for the day I met you!

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Greeting actor Ajith Kumar on his 55th birthday on Friday, well known Tamil film director Adhik Ravichandran, who directed Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly', said that he was grateful for the day he had met Ajith Kumar.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen the birthday greeting for the star, Adhik Ravichandran wrote, "Happy Birthday My dear sir. Thank you for inspiring me & all of us and making India proud. You’re nation’s greatest pride. Our Padma Bhushan. Always lucky and blessed to receive your kindness and love, I am so grateful for the day I met you, for having worked with you and creating unforgettable memories with #GoodBadUgly. Everything feels so surreal. Can’t wait to create more special memories. Very Veri #HBDAjithKumar sir."

For the unaware, Adhik Ravichandran is a self-confessed fan of actor Ajith. In fact, the director had, during the release of his film 'Good Bad Ugly', confessed that he had made the film as a fan of actor Ajith Kumar.

When asked to comment on the response of fans to his film’s teaser when it first released, Adhik had said, “I have made this film as a fan (of Ajith). When fans enjoy, I am delighted. I am boy who used to stick posters and put up banners. I have got an opportunity to direct sir in a film. I am very happy with the response."

Several other actors and film industry professionals too greeted Ajith Kumar on the occasion of his birthday.

Actor John Kokken took to his Instagram page to greet Ajith Kumar on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar Sir. Love you forever. Cheers to humble beginnings and to still continue being humble. You are a true example of #nogutsnoglory. Keep growing, keep pushing your limits and keep inspiring as always. #ajithkumarfan #happybirthdayajithkumar #ajithkumar."

Well known production house Sun Pictures, for its part, greeted Ajith Kumar saying, "Happy Birthday to the man who redefined mass, #AjithKumar a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayAjithKumar #HBDAjithKumar #HBDAK."

Producer Dhananjayan took to his X timeline to wish Ajith Kumar. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only #AK #AjithKumar , a passionate and dedicated racer and an amazing actor. Wishing you another successful year ahead Ajith sir. #HBDAjithKumar."

--IANS

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