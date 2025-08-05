August 05, 2025 5:51 PM हिंदी

Adani’s Project Utthan to provide foundational learning to 1.5 lakh children across Mumbai Schools

Adani’s Project Utthan to provide foundational learning to 1.5 lakh children across Mumbai Schools

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) In a significant step toward improving foundational education, the Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity have signed a Letter of Agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Project ‘Utthan’.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative is designed to enhance Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills for 1.5 lakh students from 947 municipal schools across the city, marking a major commitment to strengthening the quality of early education in Mumbai.

Since 2021, Project Utthan has been successfully run under a public-private partnership between BMC, Adani Foundation, and Adani Electricity, and is focussed on education.

It has made significant strides in transforming foundational learning across 83 BMC schools in Malad, Dahisar, Borivali, Chembur, and Kurla, directly benefiting over 25,000 students.

The initiative has already shown measurable improvements in learning outcomes, student engagement, and the creation of more joyful, inclusive classrooms.

The initiative is also aligned with the central government’s NIPUN Bharat Mission and reflects the core principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Beyond academic metrics, Project Utthan aims to fundamentally transform Mumbai’s public education system by building strong foundational learning environments.

The initiative is strategically aligned to improve the city’s performance in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2027-28, with a focus on ensuring that no child is left behind in acquiring essential literacy and numeracy skills.

Building on that success, the project is now being expanded from academic years 2025-26 to 2027-28 to cover Grades 1 to 4 across 947 municipal schools, reaching more than 1.5 lakh students. This makes it one of the largest initiatives of its kind in India.

The focus will be on strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) -- a critical element in a child's educational journey.

To support this, 316 trained female “Utthan Sahayaks” will be appointed across schools. These Sahayaks will work closely with teachers to support students who are irregular, disengaged, or struggling academically.

The initiative will also include student-centered learning methods and learning practice materials for Grade 10 students to improve academic performance.

Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation are bearing full financial responsibility for the implementation of this project, while BMC’s Education Department will provide the necessary logistical and infrastructural support.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Varma says 'Darlings, I loves you all' as the film turns 3

Vijay Varma says 'Darlings, I loves you all' as the film turns 3

Raashii Khanna shares the quality of Farhan Akhtar that she admires the most

Raashii Khanna shares the quality of Farhan Akhtar that she admires the most

After backing Pakistan, China now faces scrutiny over providing military support to Iran: Report

After backing Pakistan, China now faces scrutiny over providing military support to Iran: Report

Sovereign countries have right to choose trading partners: Russia backs India amid Trump's tariff threat (File image)

Sovereign countries have right to choose trading partners: Russia backs India amid Trump's tariff threat

Thomas Partey granted bail in rape and sexual assault charges: Report

Thomas Partey granted bail in rape and sexual assault charges: Report

Hrithik Roshan says 'challenge accepted' after Jr NTR brings the war in front of his house

Hrithik Roshan says 'challenge accepted' after Jr NTR brings the war in front of his house

England panicked and their approach was wrong on final morning: Michael Vaughan

England panicked and their approach was wrong on final morning: Michael Vaughan

Subhash Ghai says 'Saiyaara' 'Mahavatar Narsimha’s success breaks major myths in Indian cinema

Subhash Ghai says 'Saiyaara' 'Mahavatar Narsimha’s success breaks major myths in Indian cinema

Ram Mandir symbol of Sanatan Dharma: BJP on fifth anniversary of Bhoomi Pujan

Ram Mandir symbol of Sanatan Dharma: BJP on fifth anniversary of Bhoomi Pujan

We have not finalised any OTT platform yet, say makers of Mahavatar Narsimha

We have not finalised any OTT platform yet, say makers of Mahavatar Narsimha