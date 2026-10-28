October 28, 2026 2:04 PM हिंदी

Adani Sportsline's Khush Parikh wins gold; Shreeja bags bronze at Khel Mahakumbh 2026

Adani Sportsline's Khush Parikh wins gold; Shreeja bags bronze at Khel Mahakumbh 2026

Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Adani Sportsline Tennis Academy players Khush Parikh and Shreeja Shah won gold and bronze, respectively, at the district-level Khel Mahakumbh 2026. Khush claimed the Under-14 Boys Singles title, while Shreeja finished third in the Under-14 Girls Singles category.

Shreeja joined the academy on 20 April 2026 and went on to win the Under-14 and Under-16 Girls Singles titles at Gujarat State Tennis Association tournaments in July. She is now targeting the Under-14 Nationals Championship in 2027, with the long-term ambition of representing India.

Khush, who joined the academy in August 2025, recently finished runner-up in Under-14 Boys Doubles and reached the semi-finals of Under-14 Singles at the All India Ranking Championship Series Tennis Tournament 2026, held at Mamta Tennis Academy in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

His other achievements include qualifying for the School Games Nationals in 2025, finishing runner-up in Under-14 Doubles at an All-India Tennis Association Championship Series tournament in Vadodara and winning Gujarat State Tennis Association ranking tournaments.

Both players train with the academy’s coaching team, focusing on stroke technique, footwork, shot placement, consistency and match strategy.

Khush and Shreeja will now prepare for their upcoming competitions, looking to build on their latest results.

--IANS

bc/

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